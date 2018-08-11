Bicyclist struck and killed early Saturday morning near UNC Charlotte, police report

A bicyclist died early Saturday morning after he was struck by a car near UNC Charlotte, police reported
Miquase Corey Maddox, 18, was hit around 1 a.m. in the 9700 block of Old Concord Road in northeast Charlotte. He was riding southwest against traffic when Dylan Sean Leviner, 24, struck him with a 2003 Infiniti. Maddox was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
Maddox was not wearing a helmet, and Leviner was not impaired, a police report stated.
How fast the Infiniti was traveling is unknown.
More than 480 pedestrians and bicyclists were hit by cars in 2016 - the most recent year of complete data available. Eighteen were killed and 23 suffered disabling injuries.
No one was struck on Old Concord Road during that time.
Witnesses to Saturday’s accident are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or Officer Justin Kupfer at 704-432-2169.
Comments