ECU sorority suspended after hazing investigation. It’s the latest Greek sanction at school.

A sorority at East Carolina University has been suspended for three years for hazing and policy violations — the latest in a series of sanctions for Greek organizations at ECU.

The three-year suspension of Alpha Phi occurred after a hearing Aug. 9, according to a news release from the university. The chapter must disband and cannot hold activities or use university facilities, according to ECU.

Under the punishment, the earliest Alpha Phi can return to the ECU campus is 2021 and even then would be subject to two years of probation initially. To be reinstated, the university said, Alpha Phi would have to come up with plans to address hazing, prohibited conduct, substance abuse and procedures for reporting incidents.

The university said it conducted an investigation after reports of hazing, student conduct violations and policy violations by members of the sorority. Last month, the international Alpha Phi organization acted to suspend the ECU chapter indefinitely, according to ECU.

The university did not release details of the hazing and misconduct allegations.

“ECU has been in constant communication with Alpha Phi International and we have been working collaboratively to investigate these issues,” John Mountz, ECU director of Greek Life, said in a statement included with the news release. “We are saddened to have to suspend a chapter from our campus, but a significant part of being members of the Greek community is understanding the responsibility and accountability of actions taken.”

Alpha Phi is the latest Greek organization to face stiff punishment for hazing or substance use issues.

Just this year, four fraternities have been closed by their national offices after joint investigations with the university, as The News & Observer previously reported. Those shut down were Phi Kappa Tau, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Tau Kappa Epsilon and Delta Chi. In the case of Phi Kappa Tau, authorities seized Xanax, marijuana and guns during a raid on the fraternity.

ECU has taken a tougher stance on hazing and alcohol violations at fraternities and sororities. Last month, ECU Chancellor Cecil Staton announced a 16-member task force to study Greek Life at the university. The group is expected to come up with recommendations for changes by December.

