Two NC children die after being ejected from car during crash. The driver died, too

A four-month old child, a 17-month-old child and a 21-year-old driver were killed in a serious crash in Burke County Wednesday afternoon.
At approximately 1:40 p.m., NC State Highway Patrol responded to the crash in Burke County near Hildebran on Henry River Road about a half-mile south of I-40.
One man was driving a Buick four-door car and the other man was driving a Ford four-door pickup truck, when the Buick crossed over and collided with the Ford.
Two children were ejected from the Buick at impact. There were child restraints seats in the vehicle but due to the severe damage, the seats were ejected from the car.
One child, a four-month old, died at the scene. 21-year-old Cody Austin Myers died at the hospital around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday. The second child, a 17-month old, died in the hospital Thursday.
The babies were identified as 17-month-old Adaline Dawn Hullette and 4-month old Piper Layne Myers. The driver of the Ford and a teen passenger suffered minor injuries.
Troopers said the initial investigation indicates that excessive speed was a factor in the crash. The speed limit in that area is 35 miles per hour. WBTV’s Sky 3 was over the scene of the crash, and observed severe damage to one of the cars involved.
The State Highway Patrol Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to assist in the ongoing investigation.
