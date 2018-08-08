DMV commissioner addresses long lines and high demand
North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles commissioner Torre Jessup blames the demand for the Real ID along with the always higher demand for services in the summer months for the long lines at DMV offices.
Flash flooding hit Pittsboro, North Carolina on August 2 as storms brought waves of torrential rain to the state and Georgia and Virginia. Flash flooding along the city’s Main Street Station prompted the cancellation of the Farmer’s Market.
Officials closed the Nags Head beach on Tuesday after a 10-foot cliff came "out of nowhere." Experts speculate the cliff formed as a result of king tides. Outer Banks photographer Wes Snyder captured the new cliff on video.
The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced an 80-year-old woman from a cruise ship 150 miles from Wilmington, North Carolina. She was taken to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington for treatment. (Video has no sound.)
A 2,400-square-foot home on the Outer Banks is crumbling into the ocean near the Rodanthe Pier. Video shows part of the home's support structure being torn away by the waves. Video by Chicamacomico Banks Water Rescue
Born Ross Andrew Morphew in Michigan, he built his first boat at age 11, ran away from home to the Caribbean at age 16, changed his name to Horatio Sinbad in the 1970's and has lead the annual Beaufort Pirate Invasion since its inception.
Only 28 states in the U.S. have laws against leaving pets in hot cars. Here's where it's illegal, how fast temperatures can climb inside a car and how fast the Humane Society says your dog can have a heat stroke.
Heavy rain from Subtropical Storm Alberto brought flash flooding to northern South Carolina and southern North Carolina on Memorial Day. The National Weather Service is forecasting a chance of showers every day though next Monday.
Moore addresses the State budget surplus, and the proposed 6.2% pay increase in the current budget for teachers during a press conference on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C.