Technology issue affects some North Carolina DMV services Tuesday

License plate offices across North Carolina are having computer problems Tuesday afternoon.
A technology issue within the N.C. Department of Revenue led to an interruption of certain services at license plate agencies, John Brockwell, a spokesman for the Division of Motor Vehicles, said in a news release.
“The problem is not with the DMV computers,” Brockwell said. “The problem is with the NCDOR computers that interact with license plate renewal systems.”
Residents who need first-time vehicle tags or renewal stickers in some cases will not be able to do so until the problem is fixed, Brockwell said.
The service interruption is also affecting selected DMV online vehicle registration services, Brockwell added.
Driver license offices and online driver services are not affected.
