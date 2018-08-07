Dead fetus found on American Airlines flight out of Charlotte, says airline official

A dead fetus was found aboard an American Airlines flight out of Charlotte on Tuesday morning, said an American Airlines spokesperson who asked not to be identified.
The fetus was discovered by airline cleaning staff in a restroom aboard American Airlines Flight 1942 after it landed, the official told the Observer. The airbus was out of service at the time, after arriving at New York City’s LaGuardia Airport, the official said.
The New York City Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the discovery.
“The OCME can confirm we’re investigating what we believe to be a human fetus found deceased on an airplane,” said a statement issued by the office. “We will release determination when investigation is complete.”
American Airlines sent out a statement confirming a discovery had been made, but offered no details about what had been found.
“As we continue to learn more about this tragic and sensitive situation, we are actively cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation,” according to the statement.
Part of that cooperation is turning over video recordings from the plane to determine who might have been in the restroom before passengers left Monday night, the airline source told the Observer.
The plane had been in a hangar since landing the night before, reported the New York Post.
