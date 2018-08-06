NC residents went to Indian Land, elsewhere in SC, to save on school supplies

Store parking lots were packed as shoppers stocked up during tax-free weekend.





Friday through Sunday, customers saved 6 percent on everything from computers and printers to linens, bath towels and bedding. But the most sought after purchases were school supplies.

Brook Hammers drove across the state line from Waxhaw, N.C., to the Walmart in the Lancaster County panhandle for the savings since her home state doesn’t offer a sales tax-free holiday. South Carolina is one of only 10 states that provides the three-day tax break.

“It definitely helps us out because my husband and I are both school teachers,” she said. “So with our budgets, this is a good opportunity to save some money as we send two kids back to school.”

But she wasn’t just shopping for her kids. As she scanned the shelves for binders, composition books and crayons, she also looked for supplies for her own classroom, including large plastic bins for her students.

Indian Land resident James Anderson, a father of five, shopped alongside his daughter Taylor Anderson, a rising junior at Indian Land High School.

“Tell you the truth, I didn’t even realize it was tax-free weekend until we got here and saw all these people,” he said. “But I’m excited about saving some money.”

Betty Smeha drove from Charlotte to Indian Land to take advantage of South Carolina’s tax-free weekend. With a senior, a sophomore and a sixth grader, she doesn’t miss any back-to-school savings opportunities.

“Especially when you have more than one child,” she said. “It adds up.”

She figured she’d save about $30 by the time she marked every item off of her list.

Another Charlotte resident, Julie Marx, also made the drive south for back-to-school savings. She said this year’s list was fairly simple because she had stockpiled supplies from previous school years.

Her big-ticket item was her sixth-grader’s scientific calculator, definitely worth the drive and the crowds.

“It makes you feel better about your purchase,” she said.

Cars, many with North Carolina license plates, also made parking scarce at the Tega Cay Walmart over parts of the weekend.