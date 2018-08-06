NASCAR chairman Brian France charged with DWI in the Hamptons

NASCAR chairman Brian France was charged in Sag Harbor, N.Y., with driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance, ESPN and other media reported Monday.
France was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Sunday night, held overnight and arraigned Monday morning, ESPN reported, citing a police department news release.
“Mr. France was observed operating a 2017 Lexus northbound on Main Street failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign,” the news release states. “Upon traffic stop, it was determined that Mr. France was operating said vehicle in an intoxicated condition. Upon search of his person, due to a lawful arrest, Mr. France was in possession of oxycodone pills.”
TMZ reported that tests showed that France had more than twice the legal amount of alcohol in his bloodstream.
France became chairman and CEO of NASCAR in 2003, a position that makes him one of the most powerful figures in sports.
