NC schools send message to state lawmakers: Give us the $730 million you still owe

North Carolina school districts are going back to court to try to enforce a 10-year old court decision ordering state leaders to turn over nearly $750 million that was improperly withheld from public schools.
In 2008, Wake County Superior Court Judge Howard Manning ordered the state to turn over $747.9 million in civil fines that should have been given to public schools over a nine-year period. With only $18 million provided so far, the N.C. School Boards Association and several school districts announced Wednesday at a news conference at George Watts Elementary School in Durham that they’ve filed a new legal complaint to get the remaining $730 million.
Despite the new action, the plaintiffs said they’re willing to work with the legislature and defendants to reach a mutually beneficial resolution.
School leaders don’t want the state to comply with the order by taking the money out of existing school funding. One repayment option they’ve suggested is to set up speed enforcement cameras around schools and work zones and to turn over the money from fines for speeding.
The State Constitution requires that money from fines levied by the state goes to public schools. But it was unclear whether it only applied to criminal fines until 1996, when the state Supreme Court issued a ruling extending it to civil fines as well.
In 1997, state lawmakers created a fund to collect money from civil fines and forfeitures that would be turned over to schools for acquiring technology. But the state excluded penalties levied for not paying state taxes, fines paid by overweight trucks and parking tickets issued at state universities.
In 1998, the N.C. School Boards Association and several school boards, including Wake and Johnston counties, filed a lawsuit to get the fine money that had been excluded.
In 2005, the state Supreme Court ruled in favor of the school districts and sent the case back to a lower court to determine how much money from 1996 to 2005 was owed.
Manning issued his order in August 2008 and said that the $747.9 million had to be used for technology. The Democratic-led state legislature turned over $18.1 million in 2009, but with the Great Recession going on said they couldn’t provide the rest of the money.
Republicans took control of the General Assembly after the 2010 election. The School Boards Association says the state is still failing to fulfill the constitutional obligation to provide the money.
The plaintiffs say getting the remaining money would help school districts with their technology needs, especially at a time when state legislators want to move to digital textbooks and instructional materials.
