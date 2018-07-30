It will look and sound like a war in 19 NC counties. It’s supposed to

In this 2002 file photo, two U.S. Army Special Forces soldiers run across a road in rural Randolph County in the Uwharrie National Forest at dusk as they participate in the Robin Sage training exercise. The exercise for Special Forces applicants is the largest of its kind in the world involving over 7,000 square miles of central North Carolina. These men were part of a group observing “guerrilla” fighters tactics as they ambushed an opposing force vehicle. This summer’s exercise will occur in 19 counties Aug. 1-17. (Raleigh) News & Observer