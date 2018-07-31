Blue Cross, Blue Shield says it will lower its ACA health insurance rates in NC

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina wants to decrease its rates by 4.1 percent on health insurance plans it offers through the Affordable Care Act.

This is the first time the company has requested a rate decrease on the plans it offers on the federal market since Obamacare went into effect in 2014. It’s also the first time the Durham insurer has requested a rate reduction for individual plans in more than 25 years.

The company announced its rate request on Tuesday morning.

Centene, which is entering the North Carolina market this year by offering Ambetter plans in Durham and Wake counties, also has filed its ACA rate proposal with the Department of Insurance, but has not said what it will be charging. Centene is a publicly-traded Fortune 100 corporation that covers more than 1.5 million on ACA plans in 16 states and is expanding into new states in 2019.

Cigna filed for an average rate increase under 15 percent for its ACA marketplace plans, said Ted Hamby, North Carolina’s deputy insurance commissioner. The filings aren’t considered public information in North Carolina, but Blue Cross voluntarily announces its request every year. The N.C. Department of Insurance will approve ACA rates in time for the beginning of open enrollment on Nov. 1.

Blue Cross offers ACA marketplace plans in all 100 NC counties and currently covers more than 500,000 people. Cigna is in five counties – Wake, Durham, Orange, Chatham, Nash – but it does not disclose how many people it insures in North Carolina under the ACA.

The open enrollment period for 2019 coverage begins Nov. 1 and ends Dec. 15. Coverage goes into effect. Jan. 1.

The ACA enters its sixth year having weathered 70 Congressional repeal attempts and erosion by Trump Administration actions, including a decision to end the ACA’s requirement that most Americans have health insurance or face a fine. Next year the ACA will face competition from cheaper options, such as short-term plans and association health plans, which are not required to cover pre-existing conditions and are allowed to charge much higher rates to older and sicker applicants.