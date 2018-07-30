Black civil rights champion who helped desegregate UNC dies at 94

J. Kenneth Lee was one of the first black students to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. His legacy has shaped the university, state and nation ever since.

Lee was one of four black students who joined a lawsuit in 1949 that would change history and lead to the desegregation of the UNC School of Law.

The university announced on July 30 that Lee had died at age 94.

Lee and fellow plaintiffs were represented by Thurgood Marshall in the lawsuit. Marshall was the director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund at the time of the suit and would later become an associate justice of the United States Supreme Court.

In June 1951, Lee and four others — Harvey Beech, James Lassiter, Floyd McKissick and James Robert Walker — enrolled at the UNC School of Law, according to the university. They were the first black students to be admitted in the history of the law school, according to the university.

Floyd McKissick, J. Kenneth Lee, Harvey Beech and James Lassiter. Kathrine R. Everett Law Library.

Lee would go on to become “a prominent civil rights attorney in Greensboro, with a career spanning more than five decades of active practice,” according to the university.

“Lee is one of the law school’s great citizens of the 20th century,” said Martin Brinkley, dean of the UNC School of Law. “His strength and commitment to justice paved the way for students not only at the law school but at the university. His tireless work arguing civil rights cases across North Carolina created positive changes that are still felt today and will continue to be felt for years to come.”

With Lee and the other students’ admissions, UNC began to desegregate, Brinkley said. Other graduate and professional schools at the university would follow, the university said.

Years later, black students were admitted to the UNC College of Arts and Sciences.

Lee and his fellow students applying and being admitted to the UNC School of Law followed decades of legal battles that eventually led to 1951’s U.S. Court of Appeals case, McKissick v. Carmichael, after a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision in Sweatt v. Painter. in 1950, according to the university.

The first legal action to desegregate public higher education in the south also involved a black student trying to gain admission to UNC.

In 1933, Thomas R. Hocutt, a student at the North Carolina College for Negroes in Durham (now North Carolina Central University), applied for admission to the UNC pharmacy school, which did not admit black students. Hocutt was rejected because he was black, according to Jerry Gershenhorn’s 2001 article “Hocutt v. Wilson and Race Relations in Durham, North Carolina, during the 1930s” in The North Carolina Historical Review.

Thurgood Marshall represented Hocutt in a lawsuit against the university in the state superior court, but lost. The case laid the groundwork for later civil rights battles, including Lee’s.





