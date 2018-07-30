Durham DA Jim Hardin looks over court documents with asst. Freda Black before the start of court May 15, 2003 at the Durham County courthouse.
Freda Black, prosecutor in Michael Peterson trial and ‘Staircase’ documentary, dies

By Virginia Bridges, Brooke Cain And Ron Gallagher

July 30, 2018 09:27 AM

Former assistant district attorney Freda Black was found dead at her home over the weekend, Durham police confirmed Monday morning. She was perhaps best known for being part of the prosecution in the Michael Peterson murder trial.


The trial has gained much new attention this summer, after the documentary “The Staircase” was released on Netflix.


Police found Black around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, said Will Glenn, a Durham police spokesman said. A family member had told police they couldn’t get it touch with Black


The death doesn’t appear to be suspicious at this point, but the medical examiner will have more information, Glenn said


Black was a member of the prosecution team who won the initial murder conviction of Peterson in the death of his wife, Kathleen.
She is perhaps best remembered for her closing arguments, delivered in a molasses-thick Southern accent. She memorably described the pornography found in Peterson’s home as “pure-T filth.”


Since the trial, Black has run two unsuccessful campaigns for Durham district attorney, in 2006 and 2008. In 2010, she ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Durham district court bench.


Twice since 2012, Black has faced driving while impaired charges in Durham and Orange County. Her 2012 arrest warrant showed she was working at the Durham Cleaners then.


