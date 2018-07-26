I-77 wreck near W.T. Harris Boulevard may be related to a shooting, firefighters say

Interstate 77 northbound is closed just north of the W.T. Harris Boulevard exit after a wreck that was possibly related to a shooting in the area, the Huntersville Fire Department tweeted on Thursday night.
Medic tweeted that it responded to a wreck on the interstate and that a person has life-threatening injuries.
All four northbound lanes are closed, the N.C. Department of Transportation said in an email alert. The alert said the highway is closed due to “police activity.”
Medic on Twitter referred further questions to police.
Shortly after 9 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tweeted only that I-77 North was “shut down” due to a “police investigation.”
The highway will be closed until about midnight, WSOC-TV tweeted.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Comments