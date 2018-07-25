NC dad shipped breast milk to wife and baby — but it got lost in the mail, family says

Wife and husband Lauren and Shaun Carroll are separated by nearly 500 miles.

Both of 7-month-old Alexander’s parents are Army veterans, which presents some parenting challenges. Like finding a way to ship 300 ounces of breast milk overnight.

Shaun Carroll says he carefully packed all 300 ounces of his wife’s breast milk in a box with dry ice.

And he says he paid $122 for Priority Mail Express one-day delivery through the U.S. Postal Service on July 18. It would never arrive.

The milk needed to get from Fayetteville to Pennsylvania — where Lauren and baby Alexander are stationed. Lauren is in the U.S. Army Active Guard Reserve, and her husband is in the Army.

Lauren recently had to move away from her husband in Fayetteville to Bristol, Pennsylvania, she told The News & Observer on Wednesday.

Lauren didn’t have a place to store her milk until she found a place to live, she said, so Shaun sent the milk in the mail.





“Formula makes him violently ill,” Lauren said of her son.

But when Lauren came home on her lunch break to make sure the package got inside and out of the heat, she said it was nowhere to be found.

The tracking information for the package hadn’t been updated since the night before, she said, so she contacted USPS.

A Pennsylvania post office called and said the package wasn’t delivered, but it wasn’t in Fayetteville either, Lauren said.

She called a second time, and she said she was told the package had been found.

“Yay! Except it is in Glendale, California,” Lauren said. “How, no one knows, but she (USPS representative) is having them send it back to me in Pennsylvania; hopefully some of the milk is still frozen and I can use it!”





But by the next day, the milk still hadn’t arrived, and the tracking information had not been updated.

So Lauren said she called USPS a third time, looking for the package of breast milk.

“One woman tells me milk is perishable so they cant guarantee that it will be good when delivered,” Lauren said. “And I wont get my insurance money for it because it is perishable. When I ask her what I am supposed to feed my infant because I work and formula makes him violently ill, her response is ‘that’s your problem to figure out.’ “

Lauren said she was “outraged” after calling USPS every day since the package went missing and hadn’t been helped.

“Three hundred ounces of hard work and pumping is gone and no one cares or wants to even find the package,” she said. “The package is just nowhere to be found ... I am just out of all of my hard work.”

USPS officials could not immediately be reached by phone Wednesday.

USPS tracking information Lauren provided to The News & Observer shows that the package departed a Fayetteville post office, arrived at a regional distribution center in Fayetteville, arrived in Glendale, California, was sent to Van Nuys, California, and had not moved from there as of July 23.

By July 25, Lauren said “the missing milk saga has ended.”

She said USPS told her that her package of breast milk was damaged and sent to a mail recovery center. When it was found to contain perishables, it was disposed of, Lauren said.

Lauren posted about her experience on Facebook, and women offered to donate their milk or find other ways to help.

On Wednesday, she said she had found a woman willing to donate breast milk to her.

According to the USPS, “Mailable perishable matter may be sent at the mailer’s own risk when it is packaged as required and when it can be delivered within appropriate and reasonable time limits to prevent deterioration.”

“Priority Mail Express is the fastest mail service offered by the Postal Service. It provides guaranteed 1-day or 2-day expedited service by 3 p.m. for any mailable matter and includes $100 of insurance coverage,” according to USPS.

Priority Mail Express is eligible for a refund for mail that does not arrive based on the guaranteed service arrival time on the purchase receipt, according to USPS.

A package containing perishable items is not an exception outlined by the USPS for denying refunds. Breast milk is not a restricted item.