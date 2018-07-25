Fear of bacteria-infested water prompts warning to avoid swimming at the Outer Banks

Take a look at the 10-foot cliff that closed Nags Head beach in NC’s Outer Banks

Officials closed the Nags Head beach on Tuesday after a 10-foot cliff came "out of nowhere." Experts speculate the cliff formed as a result of king tides. Outer Banks photographer Wes Snyder captured the new cliff on video.
Officials closed the Nags Head beach on Tuesday after a 10-foot cliff came "out of nowhere." Experts speculate the cliff formed as a result of king tides. Outer Banks photographer Wes Snyder captured the new cliff on video.
July 25, 2018 05:15 PM

Beachgoers should stay out of the ocean in and around Dare and Currituck counties at the Outer Banks because of possibly harmful bacteria, state officials warned on Wednesday.

“Heavy rains” on Tuesday flooded streets, yards and homes in Kitty Hawk, prompting the town to pump flood waters that possibly contained “elevated levels of bacteria” into the Atlantic, the N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program said in a news release.

Outer Banks communities from Nags Head to Corolla were also pumping flood waters to the ocean, according to the state release.

“Floodwaters and stormwater runoff can contain pollutants such as waste from septic systems, sewer line breaks, wildlife, petroleum products and other chemicals,” J.D. Potts, manager of the state program, said in the news release.

Because the potentially affected area is so widespread, Potts said in the release, the state is unable to post warning signs everywhere.

Workers will sample areas again only “when roads are passable and 24 hours after storm water pumping has ceased, the state release said.

Up to about 300,000 visitors are in Dare County and up to 30,000 in Currituck County this month, Greenville NBC-TV affiliate WITN reported.

