Fear of bacteria-infested water prompts warning to avoid swimming at the Outer Banks

Beachgoers should stay out of the ocean in and around Dare and Currituck counties at the Outer Banks because of possibly harmful bacteria, state officials warned on Wednesday.
“Heavy rains” on Tuesday flooded streets, yards and homes in Kitty Hawk, prompting the town to pump flood waters that possibly contained “elevated levels of bacteria” into the Atlantic, the N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program said in a news release.
Outer Banks communities from Nags Head to Corolla were also pumping flood waters to the ocean, according to the state release.
“Floodwaters and stormwater runoff can contain pollutants such as waste from septic systems, sewer line breaks, wildlife, petroleum products and other chemicals,” J.D. Potts, manager of the state program, said in the news release.
Because the potentially affected area is so widespread, Potts said in the release, the state is unable to post warning signs everywhere.
Workers will sample areas again only “when roads are passable and 24 hours after storm water pumping has ceased, the state release said.
Up to about 300,000 visitors are in Dare County and up to 30,000 in Currituck County this month, Greenville NBC-TV affiliate WITN reported.
