North Carolina

July 25, 2018 8:26 AM

‘This Is It’ — Scotty McCreery’s wedding day music video set for debut

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

Hours before marrying his high school sweetheart on June 16, country music star Scotty McCreery sent out a simple tweet: “This is it.”

Those same three words became the name of a song on his album “Seasons Change,” which was released in March.

The music video for the song is expected to debut at 10 a.m. Wednesday exclusively on The Knot.

McCreery, a Garner, N.C., native, tweeted a couple of sneak previews of the video on Tuesday. It included footage from the wedding and the first time he saw his bride-to-be, Gabi Dugal, in her wedding dress.

“The video is special to Gabi & me as we filmed it on our wedding day!” McCreery wrote.

SCOTTY

McCreery proposed to Dugal, also a Garner native and his girlfriend of six years, on a trail near Grandfather Mountain in September.

The couple returned to the North Carolina mountains for their wedding day in June.

Gabi Dugal shows off her engagement ring after Garner native Scotty McCreery proposed on Sept. 26, 2017, at one of their favorite places: the mountains of North Carolina near Grandfather Mountain.

Related content

North Carolina

Comments

Videos

View more video

North Carolina