Frightening funnel cloud captured on video, as floods threaten Charlotte region

A funnel cloud passed overhead near Cramerton in eastern Gaston County on Monday, as flash floods continue to threaten much of the Charlotte region and North Carolina mountains.
Drivers and TV crews videotaped the funnel cloud at about 5 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Greer, South Carolina, confirmed no reports of the funnel cloud touching land. That would have made it a tornado, NWS meteorologist Trisha Palmer said.
The weather service issued a tornado warning until 5:30 p.m. for part of Gaston County but also received no reports of damage from the funnel cloud, she said.
A flash flood watch remains into late Monday for the Charlotte region and parts of the North Carolina mountains.
“Thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall are expected to develop and move across the area through the evening,” the weather service said in a flash flood alert at 3 p.m. Monday.. “Rainfall totals of up to 2 inches are possible with these storms”
