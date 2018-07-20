West Nile virus claims first NC victim this season

A person living in the southeast part of North Carolina died last week from a West Nile virus infection, according to state health officials.
This is the state’s first confirmed death this year from the mosquito-borne illness.
State health officials do not release additional details about the person who died to protect patient confidentiality.
“These infections are rare, but this is a tragic reminder that they can be fatal,” Carl Williams, the state’s Public Health Veterinarian, said in a statement . “We see most cases of West Nile virus from July through November.”
Comments