West Nile virus claims first NC victim this season

By John Murawski

July 20, 2018 01:23 PM

Raleigh

A person living in the southeast part of North Carolina died last week from a West Nile virus infection, according to state health officials.

This is the state’s first confirmed death this year from the mosquito-borne illness.

State health officials do not release additional details about the person who died to protect patient confidentiality.

“These infections are rare, but this is a tragic reminder that they can be fatal,” Carl Williams, the state’s Public Health Veterinarian, said in a statement . “We see most cases of West Nile virus from July through November.”

