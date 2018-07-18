Mariah Woods was zipped inside a couch cushion filled with cement, 3-year-old’s autopsy says

The autopsy of Jacksonville 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods released on Wednesday reveals disturbing details about her death.

Mariah died of chloroform toxicity, according to the autopsy conducted by Dr. Karen Kelly.

Her body was found inside a plaid, zippered couch cushion cover. Solid cement was inside, the autopsy said. Mariah’s body was wrapped in trash bags that were tied around her neck.

Mariah had bruises and abrasions on her face, the autopsy said.

There was no physical evidence to indicate Mariah had been sexually assaulted.

Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, the live-in boyfriend of Mariah’s mother, Kristy Woods, was charged with the toddler’s murder on Jan. 24.

The Onslow County Superior Court decided in February that the state would prosecute Kimrey for capital murder and he will face the death penalty. The last time someone was sent to death row in Onslow County was 2001.

Kristy Woods has not been charged in the case.

‘Our little girl, she’s missing’

The Fayetteville Police Department found Mariah’s body in a creek along Shaw Highway in Pender County on Dec. 2.

An arrest warrant accused Kimrey of “removing Mariah Woods’ body from the scene of her death” and alleged that he “did conceal Mariah Woods death and body, knowing that Mariah Woods died from unnatural causes. The defendant acted with deceit and intent to defraud.”





Kimrey reported Mariah missing on Nov. 27. He told a dispatcher that the last time Mariah was seen was the night before when everyone in the home went to bed, between 8 and 8:30 p.m.

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office released the 911 recording placed on Nov. 27, 2017 of Adolphus Earl Kimrey II reporting the disappearance of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, Mariah Woods.

In the 7-minute 911 call placed about 6 a.m., Kimrey is heard breathing heavily.

“Our 3-year-old is nowhere to be found,” Kimrey said in the call. “We have looked everywhere in our house and out in our yard, and our little girl, she’s missing.”

Previous news reports said Mariah was last seen by her mother, who put her to bed at 11 p.m. on Nov. 26.

Warrant documents said witnesses told Onslow County deputies they saw Kimrey place an object “bigger than a book bag” in a van registered to Kristy Woods around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 26.

Investigators seized a pink jacket, zip ties, children’s clothing, carpet sections and swabs from the seats from the 1996 Plymouth van.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI launched nearly a weeklong search for Mariah in late November when Kimrey reported her missing. Based on the evidence gathered throughout the investigation, she was presumed dead.

Alex Woods, Mariah’s biological father, had been in a custody dispute over Mariah and her two brothers with Kristy Woods during the child’s disappearance.





In unverified Child Protective Service documents, Alex Woods alleges that Kimrey sexually abused Mariah and physically abused the two boys.

Ron Gallagher and Aaron Moody contributed to this report.



