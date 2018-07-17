CMPD ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’: Watch cops dance in lip-sync challenge video

Officers with Charlotte-Mecklenburg police showed off their dance skills while joining a national craze: cops lip-syncing.
The department released a video Tuesday of its officers lip-syncing as a part of what police are calling a “Lip Sync Challenge.”
For weeks, law enforcement agencies across the country have posted videos of their staff lip-syncing to various songs and then challenging other agencies to join in.
It wasn’t clear which agency challenged CMPD, but members of the department appeared to have fun filming the video, as they sang along to Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”
Staff of all ranks make appearances in CMPD’s version, including Chief Kerr Putney. The video was filmed across the city, showing off the skyline as well as BB&T Ballpark and the Bank of America Stadium.
