6 nurses at NC cancer center find out they are all pregnant — at the same time

Six nurses in Winston-Salem are known as “The Fabulous Six Pack” by their patients, and not for the reason you may think.

All six are pregnant at the same time — that’s how they got the name.

Katie Carlton, Emily Johnson, Nikki Huth, Sabrina Hudson, Nina Day and Bethany Stringer are the six pregnant nurse practitioners at the Comprehensive Cancer Center at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

In a report by WXII, two first-time mothers-to-be in the group say they have found comfort in sharing the experience with the other women, and not all of the women were planning their pregnancies.

“I have a lot of anxiety, like I’m going to worry about everything,” Johnson, an ambulatory nurse and soon-to-be-mom, told WXII. “To keep from making my husband go crazy, I just talk about my issues here, and they make me feel a lot better.”

Huth is also a first-time mom. The four other women have one child each.

The babies will be born anytime between September and December.

The center has plans to make sure patient care is not compromised while all of the women are on maternity leave, according to spokeswoman Eryn Johnson.