‘I had a puddle of blood in my hand,’ says NC girl hit by bullet falling from sky

A bloodied North Carolina girl was rushed to a hospital over the weekend after she was struck on the head by a bullet that mysteriously dropped out of the sky, reports TV station WFMY.
It happened about 5:45 p.m. Saturday while 8-year-old Alondra Delgado was splashing around in a kiddie pool at her aunt’s house in Winston-Salem, said WFMY.
“I just saw blood pouring...I had a puddle of blood in my hand,” Delgado told WGHP.
The girl’s father, Filiberto Delgado, grabbed the girl and drove immediately to a hospital, believing she was going to die, the station reported. “I was praying like, please don’t, don’t take my daughter,” he told WGHP.
The girl’s injuries were minor, according to the Associated Press.
Investigators used the term “falling projectile” to described the object, which first fell through a canopy over the pool, said the AP. The projectile was later identified as a bullet, AP said.
One of Alondra’s cousins found a spent bullet in the pool, reported WGHP.
Police received no calls of anyone firing a gun prior to the incident, so it is unclear where the bullet originated, reports the Winston-Salem Journal.
