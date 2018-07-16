A landslide toppled boulders, trees and mud onto a North Carolina mountain road over the weekend — U.S. 74A in Henderson County.
Landslide topples boulders, trees and mud onto NC mountain road

By Joe Marusak

July 16, 2018 10:52 PM

A landslide toppled boulders, trees and mud onto a North Carolina mountain road over the weekend.

State highway officials say they hope to reopen the closed lane of U.S. 74A (Gerton Highway) near Grant Mountain Road in Henderson County on Tuesday, Asheville ABC-TV affiliate WLOS reported.

The landslide occurred about 113 miles west of Charlotte. No one was injured, authorities said.

Heavy weekend rains caused Saturday’s slide, CBS-TV affiliate WSPA in Spartanburg, South Carolina, reported.

County workers have been monitoring the area since May’s destructive rains, according to WLOS.

Lawmakers commissioned the study that aimed to map landslides in 2004 after landslides killed 5 people in the NC mountains. But the state ended the program. In 2018, A fatal landslide triggered our reporting that drew attention to the study.

Four North Carolina deaths were attributed to Subtropical Storm Alberto in May and more than 50 roads in western North Carolina counties were closed because of flooding, mudslides and fallen trees, The Charlotte Observer reported at the time..

The deaths included two people killed when a mudslide and suspected gas explosion caused a home to collapse near Boone. And a TV anchorman and photojournalist died when their vehicle was struck by a tree near Tryon, North Carolina.

Saturday’s landslide happened a little over three miles from where a “massive” landslide in early June closed N.C. 9, dumping tons of mud and trees across both lanes of the well-traveled highway, the Observer reported.

