Wake Forest Greenway vandalized with swastikas and sexual images

The Wake Forest Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find whoever defaced signs with swastikas and sexual images at Sanford Creek Greenway.
A citizen reported the graffiti Sunday morning, and police say they believe the vandalism occurred sometime between 9 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday.
Cleanup could cost the town from $2,000 to $3,000, the police department said in a Facebook post.
The graffiti has been temporarily covered up.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wake Forest Police Department at 919-554-6150.
Comments