Dumpster kills NC man in freak accident at Campbell’s Soup plant, officials say

A North Carolina man was killed Sunday morning and a second person injured in a freak accident involving a dumpster, according to TV station WMBF.
It happened about 11 a.m. at the Campbell’s Soup plant in Maxton, when a dumpster being moved by forklift tumbled off, landing on top of the worker, reported WPDE. The size of the dumpster was not released.
There are conflicting reports as to how the second person was hurt. WPDE is reporting the dumpster fell on both workers, while the Robesonian says the second person was injured “while trying to provide help.”
The injured man was airlifted to a hospital and his condition was not released, reported WNCN.
Maxton is a town of about 2,400 people in Robeson County, 110 miles south of Raleigh.
The N.C. Department of Labor is among those investigating, the Robesonian reported.
A 2008 press release from Campbell’s Soup said the Maxton facility opened in 1978 and employs more than 800 people to produce several brands of Campbell’s soups and Swanson broth products.
Comments