Deputy shot in Caldwell County during traffic stop

A deputy was shot and injured during a traffic stop in Caldwell County Sunday night.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Cheraw Road near Pisgah Church Road. Deputies say the deputy was wearing a protective vest when he was shot. He was hit just below the vest.
The deputy was flown to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte for treatment. The suspect vehicle is described as a blue Toyota sedan.
The SBI is assisting in the investigation.
Officials did not release the name of the deputy injured but say he has been with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office for just over a year. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Comments