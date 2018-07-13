NC police shoot man holding Harris Teeter staff hostage during standoff

A robbery suspect who allegedly took everyone in a Harris Teeter store hostage late Thursday is in critical condition after being shot by police during the standoff in Salisbury.
He was shot after threatening to harm one of the hostages, police said in a statement released early Friday.
None of the hostages were injured, police say. The suspect has not yet been identified.
Salisbury Police did not reveal how many people were held hostage in the store on West Jack Alexander Boulevard. It was also unclear if customers were among the hostages .
Police say the incident began about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, when officers were called about a suspected armed robbery, said a statement.
“Officers made contact with the suspect, who was armed with a handgun and attempted to negotiate his peaceful surrender. While negotiating with the suspect, he presented a clear threat to harm one of the hostages with the handgun,” said a statement.
That’s when one Salisbury officer fired a single shot, hitting the man, police said in a statement.
TV station WSOC is reporting the shooting happened after about 45 minutes of negotiations.
The hostages were then whisked out of the store as police performed first aid on the man, said a police press release.
He is in critical condition at N.C. Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, police said.
The name of the officer who fired the shot was not released. The State Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting, police said in a statement.
