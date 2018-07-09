Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh cracks Coach K joke at nomination

In North Carolina, college basketball can be as polarizing, if not more so, than politics.

So it should come as no surprise that a basketball reference found its way in to the Supreme Court nomination announcement on Monday.

President Donald Trump's nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh, cracked a joke referencing Duke men's basketball head coach and Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski.

"I have two spirited daughters. … Margaret loves sports and she loves to read. Liza loves sports and she loves to talk. I have tried to create bonds with my daughters like my dad created with me. For the past 7 years I have coached my daughter’s basketball teams. The girls on the team call me Coach K," Kavanaugh said during his speech on July 9, shortly after he was announced as the president's pick to fill Justice Anthony M. Kennedy's seat. .





Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski talks about President Donald Trump during a luncheon at the Durham Sports Club on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

"I am proud of our Blessed Sacrament team that just won the city championship. My daughters and I also go to a lot of games. Our favorite memory was going to the historic Notre Dame-UConn women’s basketball game at this year’s Final Four. Unforgettable," he said.

Kavanaugh, 53, is a longtime fixture of the Republican legal establishment. He's a Yale-educated appellate court judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals District of Columbia Circuit and clerked for retiring Justice Kennedy. He is probably best known for his ties to President George W. Bush.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.