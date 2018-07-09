After an earlier life-saving operation, Ric Flair undergoes another surgery

Wrestling icon Ric Flair underwent a successful surgery on Monday, his wrestler daughter Charlotte said.
"Thank you for the prayers and messages," Charlotte Flair tweeted on Monday afternoon with an emoji of two hands praying. "Dad is doing GREAT!!"
Flair’s fiancee, Wendy Barlow, confirmed to Pro Wrestling Sheet that Flair's surgery was a success.
The surgery followed up on Flair's life-threatening health scare last year, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet.
The surgery, to reverse an "ileostomy" procedure, should end his need to drain body waste from a pouch, Pro Wrestling Sheet reported.
An ileostomy is a surgically made opening to connect the ileum, which is the lower end of the small intestine, to the abdominal wall, according the Healthline.com
On Aug. 11, 2017, Flair checked himself into Gwinnett Medical Center in Lawrenceville, Ga., near where he lives with Barlow, The Charlotte Observer later reported. The WWE Hall of Fame wrestler previously lived for decades in Charlotte, where he made his international name in the ring.
Flair thought he merely had an upset stomach, but both his kidneys and heart were beginning to fail due to decades of alcohol abuse, Flair told the Observer in an October 2017 interview.
Three days later, doctors removed part of his bowel to relieve an intestinal blockage and installed a pacemaker, Flair said. He then spent 10 days in a medically induced coma, with doctors giving him a 20-percent chance of waking up, he said.
On Monday, fellow WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat tweeted his best wishes to "the champ" for a successful surgery. "All the best my friend," Steamboat tweeted.
