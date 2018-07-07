Arrest made in robbery and beating of 63-year-old Charlotte ice cream cart vendor

Police arrested a 22-year-old Charlotte man in connection with Tuesday night's armed robbery and brutal beating of a 63-year-old ice cream cart vendor, Observer news partner WBTV reported late Friday.
Romell Mackey was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and vehicle larceny, Mecklenburg County jail records show. He was jailed on $80,000 bail.
Toribio Alberto pushes an ice cream cart at apartment complexes off Nations Ford Road. He told the Observer he was finishing his route when two men approached his cart, saying they wanted to buy ice cream.
One assailant ordered Alberto at gunpoint to give them his money, Alberto said. When Alberto refused, the robbers pushed him to the ground, beat him and took his cell phone, wallet and $300 in cash he earned that day, he said.
Alberto said he works construction jobs in Charlotte and in summer pushes his ice cream cart seven to 10 hours a day. After paying his bills, he sends the rest of the money to his wife in Honduras, where she and their five children live.
A Go Fund Me page set up by friends raised $3,480 by Friday night toward a $5,000 goal to help with Alberto's medical expenses.
