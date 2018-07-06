78-year-old NC man killed, 2 hurt when tree falls onto pickup truck during storms

A 78-year-old man died and two of his family members were hurt when a tree fell on their pickup truck in Lenoir on Friday during storms.
Sidney Reid Albright died when the tree fell at about 3 p.m. at the entrance of Green Mountain Park in the 2400 block of Dimmette Road, police said.
Albright was pronounced dead at the scene by Caldwell County EMS. Two family members were taken to Caldwell UNC Healthcare with minor injuries.
The National Weather Service reported that straight line winds knocked the tree onto the pickup.
Storms rolled through the Carolinas on Friday afternoon, causing flooding and thousands of outages.
According to Duke Energy's outage map, about 13,000 Mecklenburg County area homes lost power. About 4,000 homes in south Charlotte were without power at 5 p.m. In Rock Hill, officials reported about 2,600 customers without power.
In south Mecklenburg, winds of 40 to 50 mph roared in at about 4:30 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning for Mecklenburg, Gaston and Union counties remained until 5:45 p.m. and a flash flood warning for Mecklenburg County until 8 p.m.
In Concord, the police advised drivers to avoid U.S. 29 North between Mall Drive and Country Club Drive in front of Carolina Mall due to flooding.
WBTV is a news partner of The Charlotte Observer.
Comments