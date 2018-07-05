North Carolina

Inmate dies at Mecklenburg County jail

By Joe Marusak

July 05, 2018 04:57 PM

A inmate has died at the Mecklenburg County jail in Charlotte.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the death of 35-year-old Lavarchio Allen. He was pronounced dead shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday, according to the sheriff's office..

Allen was in the jail on breaking-and-entering and larceny charges, jail records show.

Lavarchio Allen.jpeg
Lavarchio Allen
Mecklenburg County jail

The sheriff's office said in a statement on Thursday afternoon that "it has no further comments or details at this time while the investigation continues as the medical examiner determines the cause of death."

