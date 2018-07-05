Inmate dies at Mecklenburg County jail

A inmate has died at the Mecklenburg County jail in Charlotte.
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the death of 35-year-old Lavarchio Allen. He was pronounced dead shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday, according to the sheriff's office..
Allen was in the jail on breaking-and-entering and larceny charges, jail records show.
The sheriff's office said in a statement on Thursday afternoon that "it has no further comments or details at this time while the investigation continues as the medical examiner determines the cause of death."
