Flags in NC will be lowered to honor journalists killed in last week's mass shooting

Gov. Roy Cooper ordered flags across the state lowered for five slain employees of a Maryland newspaper.
The White House granted a request from Annapolis mayor Gavin Buckley to lower U.S. flags on federal buildings to half-staff in memory of the mass shooting at the newspaper last week after the mayor said the White House initially denied his request.
President Donald Trump issued a proclamation ordering flags lowered nationwide until sunset on Tuesday.
In addition to U.S. flags, Cooper ordered all North Carolina flags at state facilities be lowered to half-staff until sunset on July 3 in honor of the victims of the shooting.
Journalists Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Gerald Fischman and Rebecca Smith and sales assistant Wendi Winters were killed at the newspaper on June 28.
Comments