Man finds pipe bomb in popular North Carolina mountain swimming hole

Authorities blew up a pipe bomb that a man found in a popular North Carolina mountain swimming hole last weekend.

The man called the Haywood County Sheriff's Office to report that he found the bomb in a lake near Sunburst Campground on Lake Logan Road in Canton about 1 p.m. Saturday, Asheville ABC-TV affiliate WLOS reported.

Authorities said it's unknown how long the bomb was in the water, Fox Carolina reported.





Deputies responded to the swimming hole with representatives from Haywood County Emergency Management, U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement, the N.C. Department of Transportation, the State Highway Patrol and the Asheville Police Department's hazardous device team, according to Fox Carolina.

The Asheville Police hazardous device team detonated the bomb, reported WYFF, the NBC-TV affiliate in Greenville, South Carolina.

Authorities cleared from the scene by 6 p.m., according to CBS-TV affiliate WSPA in Spartanburg, South Carolina.