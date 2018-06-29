NC inmate dies after lighting fire in cell

An inmate died from "severe burns" after setting a fire in his cell on Friday at Polk Correctional Institution in Butner, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety tweeted. Butner is northeast of Durham.
The inmate set the fire at about 3:30 p.m. and was taken to a local medical facility, prison officials said. He was pronounced dead at 4:47 p.m.
The inmate’s name will be released once his family is notified, the Department of Public Safety said.
"The incident is under investigation," the department tweeted. "No staff or other inmates were injured."
In Mecklenburg County, a jail inmate was pronounced dead late Thursday after being taken to a hospital, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's office said in a statement.
The sheriff's office said Friday it is investigating the death of 34-year-old Jemarcus McIlwaine and that no further details were available.
"The investigation continues as the medical examiner determines the cause of death," the sheriff's office said in the statement..
Comments