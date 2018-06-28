Supreme Court lets a ruling stand that found NC commissioners' prayers unconstitutional

The U.S. Supreme Court refused Thursday to review a lower court ruling that found Rowan County commissioners' practice of delivering Christian prayers to the audience before their public meetings violated the U.S. Constitution.
The high court's decision to not hear the commissioners' appeal leaves in place a 2017 ruling by the full 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond. That court found that the commissioners, who routinely led the Christian prayers themselves and invited the audience to stand and join in, violated the First Amendment ban on governments' establishing a preferred religion.
“This is an important victory for the rights of all people to be free from religious coercion by government officials,” said Chris Brook, legal director for the ACLU of North Carolina, who argued the case at the district and circuit court. “People who attend public meetings should not have to fear that government officials may force them to participate in a prayer — or discriminate against them if they don’t.”
But David Gibbs, an attorney for the National Center for Life and Liberty who helped represent the Rowan commissioners, said the Supreme Court should have taken the case.
“The will of the people of Rowan County as to who they have elected should be respected, as should the freedom of those representatives to pray in accordance with their consciences,” said Gibbs. “No American should be forced to forfeit their freedom because someone else doesn’t like what you say or what you believe.”
Thursday's decision by the high court doesn't necessarily mean that there will no longer be prayers said before Rowan commissioners' meeting.
While the lawsuit was in the courts, Rowan County commissioners have invited Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Michael Taylor or his son to offer opening invocations, according to the Salisbury Post..
The Rowan County board of commissioners is only one of several governing bodies in North Carolina that have been criticized and even sued over the years for starting their meetings with sectarian prayers. Among the others: The Union County board of county commissioners and the Kannapolis City Council.
Lawyers representing the Rowan County commissioners had hoped the high court would take up the N.C. case as a way of clarifying its 5-4 ruling in 2014 that said the Town of Greece, N.Y., was permitted to let volunteer chaplains open each public meeting with a prayer. Most of the prayers were Christian.
One of the nine Supreme Court justices, Clarence Thomas, said he'd have taken the Rowan County case.
“In ruling that Rowan County must change the prayers it uses to open its board meetings, the Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit emphasized that the county’s prayers are led by the legislators themselves, not by paid chaplains or guest ministers," Thomas wrote in his dissent. "This analysis failed to appreciate the long history of legislator-led prayer in this country, and it squarely contradicted a recent decision of the Sixth Circuit. I would have granted Rowan County’s petition."
The ACLU of North Carolina, which filed the lawsuit in 2013 on behalf of three Rowan County residents, said it found that, between 2007 and 2013, 97 percent of the prayers by Rowan commissioners were Christian. The residents who brought the suit are all non-Christian; one is Jewish.
The Rowan commissioners voted 5-0 in September 2017 to appeal the full 4th Circuit ruling to the Supreme Court.
“We are not proselytizing; we are just praying in the only way that we know how,” Vice Chairman Jim Greene said at the time. “Making someone feel uncomfortable is not coercion.”
