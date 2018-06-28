Why is Pirate Horatio Sinbad retiring from the Beaufort Pirate Invasion?

Captain Horatio Sinbad, who has become the iconic Pirate of the Beaufort Pirate Invasion has decided to retire from the event he helped to create more than forty years ago.
The life and times of Pirate Horatio Sinbad

Born Ross Andrew Morphew in Michigan, he built his first boat at age 11, ran away from home to the Caribbean at age 16, changed his name to Horatio Sinbad in the 1970's and has lead the annual Beaufort Pirate Invasion since it's inception.