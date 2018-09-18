Siblings talk about parents they lost during Hurricane Florence
Justin King and his sister Nichole Black lost their parents, Mark King and Debbie Ryan, during Hurricane Florence when the couple died from carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator in Loris, South Carolina.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation shared footage of Interstate 40 at mile marker 387 in Pender County on September 18, 2018. The area has seen extreme flooding conditions after rain brought by Florence.
California’s Orange County Fire Authority rescued a rabbit stranded in a tree after Hurricane Florence in Duplin County, North Carolina on Sept. 17. Task Force 5 members lifted it out of their boat and set it free.
Members of the North Carolina National Guard and the Greenville Fire Department swift water team conducts door to door wellfare checks along flooded Cedar Street on Saturday morning September 15, 2018 following Hurricane Florence in New Bern, N.C.
A couple of venomous cottonmouth snakes were spotted on a disc golf course on Topsail Island, about 50 miles north of Wilmington, North Carolina. Footage uploaded to Facebook on September 16 shows the two snakes lying partially submerged in water.
After Hurricane Florence made landfall on the North Carolina and South Carolina coast, some people questioned if Gov. Henry McMaster overreacted by evacuating several SC counties. Here is how he responded in a press conference September 15, 2018.