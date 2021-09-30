House prepares for possible vote on infrastructure bill amid fractious negotiations

WASHINGTON — House Democrats were barreling Thursday night toward an uncertain vote on President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill, with Speaker Nancy Pelosi eager to show progress on his signature domestic agenda amid substantial Democratic infighting.

The level of uncertainty surrounding the vote as dusk fell in Washington was rare for a chamber tightly run by the speaker.

Her record of never losing a major House floor vote was up against an unusual determination from progressives in her caucus to temporarily block the infrastructure bill in order to ensure the party lands a bigger fish: a multitrillion-dollar expansion of the nation’s social safety net programs.

Both bills are part of Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan.

The frantic rush created a sense of whiplash on Capitol Hill, with both wings of the party trying to will their hopes into reality.

Moderates expressed confidence Pelosi, D-Calif., would keep her promise to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill this week, regardless of whether the larger package is finished. The infrastructure vote was already moved from Monday in hopes of reaching agreement on the safety-net bill.

Progressives predicted the speaker would delay the vote again unless it was certain to pass.

But Pelosi and other Democratic leaders were scrambling Thursday evening to reach a deal on the framework of the safety-net bill to satisfy progressives enough so they would support the infrastructure measure. White House domestic policy adviser Susan Rice and Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, came to Capitol Hill to help negotiate.

Meanwhile, lawmakers took one item off their to-do list Thursday by voting to continue funding the government just hours before it would have run out of money. They have not yet addressed another looming fiscal crisis: raising the debt ceiling in order to avert a federal default in about two weeks.

Democrats’ immediate concern was making progress on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which passed the Senate on a bipartisan vote.

“I’m only envisioning taking it up and winning it,” Pelosi said Thursday morning, pushing back on questions about whether she would delay the vote. “Let me tell you something about negotiating: At the end, that’s when you really have to weigh in. You cannot tire, you cannot concede. This is the fun part.”

She met with several groups of lawmakers Thursday to try to hatch agreement on several issues, including healthcare, climate change and the child tax credit. “She’s been aggressively negotiating details of the (safety-net bill) to try to close as many of those issues so that the progressives will feel more comfortable with voting on” infrastructure, according to one moderate Democrat.

Pelosi referred to the social spending bill — which is expected to contain a child tax credit, prekindergarten and child-care subsidies — as “the culmination of my service in Congress because it (is) about the children,” a comment that is likely to further fuel speculation on Capitol Hill that the bill could be the speaker’s final major piece of legislation. She said in 2018 that she would step down as speaker by the end of 2022.

While Democrats could delay Thursday’s planned vote on the infrastructure measure, doing so would suggest a substantial defeat and could stall the legislation for weeks.

“A lot is hanging in the balance — this whole agenda that President Biden has put forth,” said Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif.

In order for the vote to be successful, lawmakers will have to overcome the deep distrust between House Democrats and Sens. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, the two centrists who have indicated they would not support a $3.5 trillion price tag.

“This isn’t progressives versus moderates,” Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., tweeted. “This is the entire Democratic Party and Joe Biden versus Kyrsten Sinema.”

Despite weeks of discussions around the bill, exactly what Manchin and Sinema wanted has been unclear until Thursday.

Manchin said publicly for the first time he would support a $1.5 trillion package, about half as much as other Democrats had agreed to and an ominous sign for those who hope to curry his support.

Manchin signed an agreement, dated in July, with Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., stating he would support a top line of $1.5 trillion. The public release of the document was in some ways a sign of relief for members of his party, who finally knew where Manchin stood.

But it raised questions of why his position remained secret for so long as many other Democrats coalesced around the $3.5 trillion price tag.

“We only have 50 votes,” Manchin said in response to House Democrats who say he and Sinema were not negotiating in good faith. “Take whatever we aren’t able to agree with today and take that on the campaign trail. I’m sure they’ll get many more liberal progressive Democrats with what they say they want.”

He said he opposes establishing new government programs that provide benefits to all people regardless of income. “I cannot — and will not — support trillions in spending or an all-or-nothing approach that ignores the brutal fiscal reality our nation faces,” he wrote in a statement.

Sinema’s office said in a statement she has privately communicated her “detailed concerns and priorities” with Biden and congressional leaders, and “does not negotiate through the press.”

The reality of a 50-50 split Senate provided additional motivation to Democrats.

“We can’t delay these things,” Senate Majority Whip Richard J. Durbin of Illinois said on CNN. “Simply delaying them is just inviting a bad result. ... We’re one heartbeat away from losing the majority in the United States Senate.”

It is not yet clear how Democrats might scale back their bill. They could cut whole programs or could give each of them a substantial haircut, by either reducing the number of years they are in effect or by limiting them to people who make only a certain income.

An ambitious plan to require pharmaceutical companies to negotiate drug prices in Medicare, a longtime Democratic campaign promise that would unleash hundreds of billions of dollars in savings to go to other health programs, will likely be cut or scaled back, according to several Democrats.

Success in the 2022 midterm election may hinge on whether Democrats have made progress on their campaign promises. Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., said his constituents won’t get bogged down in short-term delays in Congress, but will care about what’s included in the final product. In particular, he pointed to a restoration of the state and local tax deductions capped during the Trump administration, and affordable child care.

“If we end this process having achieved those things, I’m going to win reelection,” he said.