Man shot by Portland police after reportedly stealing truck

Portland police say a man who stole a pickup truck and drove at high speeds through the metro area and briefly into Washington state early Sunday was shot by officers after getting trapped at a dead end.

Police responded to a report of a stolen truck near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Ash Street in Portland about 1:30 a.m., KOIN-TV reports. Police monitored the truck from the air as the man drove at high speeds, sometimes into incoming traffic. He drove briefly into Washington on Interstate 5 then back into northwest Portland.

The man was surrounded by officers on Northwest Ash Street at 2:38 a.m., with responding police reporting shots being fired. Two officers then fired at the man, police said. No officers were hurt.

The man was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening wound, the Portland Police Bureau said. Police later Sunday identified the man as 27-year-old Andreus Boinay and said he had been booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center for investigation of recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and attempt to elude in a vehicle.

The officers involved in the shooting were being placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. Their names weren't immediately released.

Authorities were investigating the incident.