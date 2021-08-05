Kentucky storm recovery center to open in Nicholas County

A recovery center will open this week to help residents of Nicholas County impacted by recent severe flooding that occurred on Friday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday.

State agency representatives will be available at the center to assist residents and business owners with concerns related to farm aid, insurance, housing and more.

The recovery center will be located in the Nicholas County Elementary School gymnasium at 133 School Drive in Carlisle. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.