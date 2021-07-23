Kentucky cities to receive $157 million in federal funds

More than 360 Kentucky cities will receive $157 million in American Rescue Plan funding as soon as next week, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

“I’m relieved our eligible city governments will receive these funds, because if we are to build a better Kentucky, we must ensure our communities are supported and positioned for growth," Beshear said Thursday.

The funds, which were allocated based on population size, can be used to offset COVID-19 expenses, including the costs of personal protective equipment, vaccination clinics or loss of revenue.

Local governments will receive half of their total now, with the second half coming next year.