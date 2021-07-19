Man attempting to flee shot by police in south Alabama, dies

A man suspected of illegally having a weapon attempted to flee from police at a gas station in south Alabama and was shot to death by officers early Sunday, authorities said.

A man sought for being a convicted felon in possession of a gun was spotted by Spanish Fort police in a vehicle at a store just off Interstate 10, Baldwin County investigators said in a statement. Police thought the man had been involved in a recent shooting involving an officer, they said.

After more officers arrived, the man refused to get out of the car and was shot by police as he tried to drive away, according to the statement. The man had a gun, the statement said, but no officers were injured and investigators didn't indicate that he fired shots.

Authorities did not release the name of the person who was killed.