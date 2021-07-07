Kentucky deadline for federal severe storm relief extended

The deadline for Kentuckians impacted by severe storms earlier this year to register for federal assistance has been extended. The deadline to apply is now July 23.

The extension was requested by Gov. Andy Beshear as communities in eastern Kentucky continue to recover from severe flooding that hammered the region during late February and early March.

Kentuckians can apply for relief at disasterassistance.gov or by calling the Federal Emergency Management Agency at 800-621-3362.

Assistance includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the storms.