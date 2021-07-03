Former school leader charged with murder in wife’s death

A former deputy school superintendent in middle Georgia has been charged with murder in the 2019 death of his wife, with investigators suggesting he was somehow responsible for her drug overdose.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said Friday that deputies arrested Edward Judie on Thursday after interviewing him about the death of his wife.

The 66-year-old Judie remained jailed on a felony murder charge Friday with no bail set.

Joyce Fox Judie was found dead in November 2019 at the couple's suburban home in northwest Macon. Edward Judie told deputies at the time that he and his wife had been drinking and he thought she had fallen asleep.

An autopsy found that Joyce Judie had “many times the lethal dose” of cocaine in her body on the night she died. Investigators say they determined that Edward Judie had bought cocaine that night.

Thursday, investigators said they interviewed Edward Judie and presented him with the evidence. Judie changed his story multiple times, investigators said, when presented with evidence that conflicted with his earlier statements.

Judie was deputy superintendent of student affairs for the Bibb County school district from July 2011 to Sept. 2015. After a new superintendent replaced him, Judie consulted for a charter school.