St. Louis police say 2 killed in high-speed crash Sunday

Two people were killed in a high-speed collision that happened with such force, it split one the cars in half, police in St. Louis said.

The crash happed around 12:30 a.m. Sunday when a speeding Mercedes crashed into the passenger side of a Honda that was making a left turn on Interstate 55, investigators said. The Honda split in two upon impact, and the Mercedes vaulted into the air and ended up on its roof, police said.

The driver of the Mercedes and a passenger in the Honda were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Honda was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. Police had not released the names of those killed and injured by early Monday morning.