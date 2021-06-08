Police shoot Puyallup woman, spouse found dead in home

A 34-year-old woman was shot by Puyallup police and her husband was found dead inside their home, police said. The woman fired multiple shots at officers, who returned fire Monday night, Puyallup police said in a news release.

The man’s parents had called police because they hadn’t heard from him since the day before. Puyallup officers went to the home where he lived with his spouse and four children at about 6 p.m. Monday for a welfare check, The Seattle Times reported.

The woman “would not respond to officers” when they arrived, the news release said, and relatives told police the woman claimed her husband was asleep. The children had been removed from the home.

A Tactical Response Team involving officers from Pierce County agencies was called in. “After a brief conversation” the gunfire exchange occurred, police said.

Police eventually found the woman’s 31-year-old husband dead in a bedroom. Police did not say how he died.

The woman was taken to a hospital. The Pierce County Force Investigation Team, which is investigating the shooting, said her injuries are not believed to be life threatening. No officers were injured.

No further information was immediately released.