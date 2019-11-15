Governor’s office: Revenue commissioner resigning

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office says state Revenue Commissioner Bruce Tangeman is resigning.

Dunleavy’s office says Tangeman will oversee the upcoming release of the fall revenue forecast and stay in the role until a replacement is found.

Dunleavy, in a statement, praised Tangeman for his contributions to the administration.

In an opinion piece in the Anchorage Daily News, Tangeman details his concerns about growing discussion about taxes and what he sees as a continued need for fiscal discipline. He says Dunleavy deserves to have someone “100% aligned with his vision.”

Emails seeking comment were sent to Tangeman.

Dunleavy has said that new taxes are not going to solve the state’s budget deficit.