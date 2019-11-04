DEA warns of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl

The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning that Mexican drug cartels are manufacturing large quantities of counterfeit prescription pills containing the deadly opioid fentanyl.

The DEA said Monday the pills have been showing up on Long Island and New York City, as well as other parts of the country.

Newsday reports the DEA found that 27 percent of a sampling of pills seized nationwide between January and March contained potentially lethal doses of the drug.

Ray Donovan, the DEA's special agent in charge of the New York division, says counterfeit pills cause one in four users to die.